0 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $420,000

Must see 2 yr old lovely home, lots of upgrades, modern kitchen granite counters, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, breakfast bar. New lighting (2021), Cabinets in laundry room (2021). This home has a spacious foyer and leads to kitchen, Dining and family Room with lots of living space. Convenient 2nd floor laundry room near the bedrooms. Huge Master Suite w/ custom shelving in master closet.