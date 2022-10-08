 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $420,000

0 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $420,000

Must see 2 yr old lovely home, lots of upgrades, modern kitchen granite counters, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, breakfast bar. New lighting (2021), Cabinets in laundry room (2021). This home has a spacious foyer and leads to kitchen, Dining and family Room with lots of living space. Convenient 2nd floor laundry room near the bedrooms. Huge Master Suite w/ custom shelving in master closet.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts