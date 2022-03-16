 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $625

University Place Office Suites provides offices ranging between $625 and $1100 per month. Rent is much more affordable than competitors such as Regus and We Works. The building itself is in excellent condition and was built in 2008. All leases are full service and include Free Wifi, Phones, Free Parking, Security Cameras, Reception Services, 2 Meeting Rooms, Admin Services, Mail Delivered to your Door, 24 Hour Access, and Janitorial Services.

