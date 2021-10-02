0 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $395,000

BETTER than new! This energy efficient, smart home is move-in ready with ZERO to be done! Open kitchen w/ quartz countertops, tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, TWO walk in pantries, large island, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances including Refrigerator! EVP flooring throughout downstairs, carpet upstairs, large tile in bathrooms & laundry room. RING front & back with cameras, smart Aprilaire HVAC w/ digital/color keypad. Quartz countertops in baths. Master Bedroom has tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet, large master bathroom w/dual sinks, glass & tile shower. Whirlpool Washer/Dryer to convey! Upgraded items include: Designer ceiling fans in living room, ALL 3 bedrooms AND loft, kitchen island kickboard, Ring security flood light, landscaping, high speed ethernet jacks in loft & 2 bedrooms. House comes w/ all manuals as well as touch up paint, extra flooring, etc. Still under Meritage Home warranty for plumbing, electrical & HVAC is in place until 6/30/2022. Ample storage and MORE!