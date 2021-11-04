 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
0 Bedroom Home in Landis - $89,500

0 Bedroom Home in Landis - $89,500

0 Bedroom Home in Landis - $89,500

Great location in Landis. Turn this block building into a nice little 1215 sq. foot house.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts