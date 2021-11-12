 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Midland - $699,900

Great Midland Location! OPTIONS: This property has been used for a Child Care Center and will need to be converted back to a residence or used as a Child Care Center, or other Special Use. The zoning is Agricultural. It is included with adjacent property ( 9801 Hwy 601) (TWO BUILDINGS) and can be used together or separately. See Mls listing for 9801 Hwy 24/27 included with this purchase. Total Acreage is 4.05 acres for both properties and will be sold as one tract. This is a really nice location for commercial prospects and the agricultural zoning allows for special uses. This is a real opportunity for an investment in a high traffic location for many personal or commercial endeavors. Great place for a nice business or a home with a business. Must get approved by county/city for all uses.

