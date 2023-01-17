011823 sports promo

Who’s No. 1?
The IT reveals this week’s Cabarrus high school basketball rankings.
CONCORD — Hendrick Motorsports Manufacturing plans to open a new facility in the Concord city limits in 2024.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
CONCORD — Get the Crayton brothers in a room together and you’re going to be entertained.
Statistically 2022 was a record-setting year for investment in Cabarrus County projects.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
CONCORD – Having won just half of their first six conference games, coach Ty Johnson and his Cox Mill boys basketball team understood that Fri…
The rats are coming! The rats are coming!
The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley had confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier today.
Kanye West recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Get more recent celeb news here.
CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health opened the David L. Conlan Center at Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation on Saturday, Jan. 14. Carolinas Rehabili…
