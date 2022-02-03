Related to this story

All the rage: Minnie Mouse's pantsuit sparks uproar with some fans
Reasons range from not liking the wardrobe choice to Disney ‘trying to destroy fabrics of our society’ Poor Minnie. All she wanted to do was update her wardrobe, and now she’s the topic of outrage in the Twitterverse. But why are people so upset that a fictional Disney character will wear a pantsuit during Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration? The reasons range from not liking the ...