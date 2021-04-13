Related to this story

Wake County pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after adverse reactions at PNC Arena
Apr. 8—Wake County has paused its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PNC Arena after "a number" of patients had adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday, a county spokeswoman told The News & Observer. Stacy Beard, the county spokeswoman, did not immediately know how many people had the reactions, but said that staff wanted to pause for the day "out of an abundance of ...