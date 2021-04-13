041421-cit-sports-mounttennisphoto
A few Concord residents spoke at Thursday’s City Council meeting and called for the resignation of a council member.
KANNAPOLIS — A local teen who was missing for six weeks has been found.
Father, husband, teacher, coach — Michael Landers was an extraordinary man. He left a legacy of caring.
A long-awaited development at the intersection of N.C. 73 and Kannapolis Parkway took a major step forward in March.
CONCORD – Here are scores from the Friday, April 9, games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders win time of possession, but Wonders win sixth straight Battle for the Bell
CONCORD – Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked A.L. Brown controlled the ball for only 3½ minutes in the first half but still scored on all three of i…
SALISBURY — A traffic stop has resulted in drugs and weapons charges against two people, according to a news release from the Rowan County She…
The Independent Tribune's weekly ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County.
MOUNT PLEASANT – The path to perfection in high school football has never been easy.
Apr. 8—Wake County has paused its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PNC Arena after "a number" of patients had adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday, a county spokeswoman told The News & Observer. Stacy Beard, the county spokeswoman, did not immediately know how many people had the reactions, but said that staff wanted to pause for the day "out of an abundance of ...