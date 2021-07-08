070921-cit-sports-wilsonphoto
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Live bands, fireworks, a parade and cornhole. See how the Town of Harrisburg is celebrating the Fourth of July this weekend.
- Updated
The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport renames its commercial airport terminal after Councilman Lamar Barrier, one of the longest serving council members in the state.
- Updated
The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of Wrightman Oaks Court. Officers and first responders were called to…
- Updated
Following the investigation, KPD obtained a search warrant for the residence and found on site 470 grams of cocaine, 58.8 pounds (26,692 grams) of marijuana, 1,597 dosage units of Ecstasy (MDMA) and $18,789 in cash.
- Updated
Learn how Midland is celebrating the Fourth of July this year.
- Updated
Ellis Jewelers opened its doors, to Concord residents, in July, 1953.
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – Chase Crayton hadn’t been a state wrestling champion for more than two days last year before someone he didn’t even know slid…
It’s been a while since we’ve looked at building permits so at the end of the first six months of the year I thought we should take a peek.
- Updated
“It’s been a great day, it’s been a great career, it’s been a great month, it’s just been a great time."
- Updated
“(This position) forces me to think even more about how I can best serve others,” he said. “I mean that in a very authentic way. That’s what has driven me to pursue a principal position and assistant superintendent and now superintendent has been the desire to want to serve and support others."