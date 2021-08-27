1 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $675,000

This private estate/mini ranch can be yours. Drive through the gated property featuring crepe myrtles and vinyl fencing. This 14.79 acres has lots of potential to make it your own. Build your own custom home and have a one bedroom home for your parents or rental. The one bedroom home, with a walk in closet/laundry room is right off the hall from the bedroom. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, a dining area and den with a open concept. Sit on your front porch and look at the cows, horses and donkeys graze in the surrounding pastures. Beautiful plank barn with a tack/feed room with stairs that leads up to the barn loft. This custom built barn has 4 stalls, a concrete area to groom your horses and a run-in. This run-in can be shut off or can be converted to more additional stalls. This barn has water, lights and electricity. There is a 2nd barn with 2 additional stalls. Potential to subdivide, have a wedding venue, winery or boarding facility are some of the possibilities.