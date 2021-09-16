 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Concord - $65,000

1 Bedroom Home in Concord - $65,000

1 Bedroom Home in Concord - $65,000

Check out this cozy little 1 BR 1 BA Condo that is quietly nestled near Historic downtown Concord. The Condo is on the 2nd floor. This quaint unit is near many shopping and dining opportunities. HOA Dues are $132.00 monthly which includes water, sewer, lawn, insurance and trash pick up. This condo needs some TLC and is CASH only. It will not qualify for a loan.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts