1 Bedroom Home in Concord - $65,000

Check out this cozy little 1 BR 1 BA Condo that is quietly nestled near Historic downtown Concord. The Condo is on the 2nd floor. This quaint unit is near many shopping and dining opportunities. HOA Dues are $132.00 monthly which includes water, sewer, lawn, insurance and trash pick up. This condo needs some TLC and is CASH only. It will not qualify for a loan.