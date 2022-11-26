1 bed, 1 bath duplex unit in downtown Huntersville. Available 11/26/2022. Unit includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove, and washer/dryer hookups in laundry closet. Rent includes water/sewer. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. 1 small pet (max 25 lbs) considered with additional fees. 1 parking space available, and lawncare is provided. Small storage unit available for $25/mo. *Photos are of a similar unit.
1 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $975
