 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $52,000

1 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $52,000

1 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $52,000

A Diamond in the rough and a investor's special! The home needs some TLC, but is worth the investment. Check it out before it's gone.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts