1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $89,900

Attention investors! So much potential with this 1.5 acre lot in great location (Carson High school district). Only cash offers will be considered due to condition. The home is in need of repair and will be sold as-is. Seller will not make any repairs. There are 2 wells on the property. Outbuilding just behind home is wired for electricity. Driveway is in front (grass covered), please do not park on paved drive that leads to neighboring homes. Gas range runs on propane (no propane tank currently in place).