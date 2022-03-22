$1 million gift establishes Distinguished Chair in Clinical Research at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Foundation has announced a $1 million gift from Gayle and Charles “Carl” Tallardy to further advance clinical research at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

The gift will establish the Gayle J. and Charles C. Tallardy III Foundation Distinguished Chair in Clinical Research Endowment at Levine Cancer Institute. David M. Foureau, associate professor of medicine and research group director of Levine Cancer Institute’s Immune Monitoring Core Laboratory, is the first recipient of the chair. He will be honored at a private investiture ceremony next month.

“Transformational gifts such as these help position us among the best health systems in the country,” said Dr. Derek Raghavan, president of Levine Cancer Institute. “We are grateful to the Tallardy family for their generosity and for their commitment to advancing next generation medicine.”

A native of Davidson, Gayle Tallardy established the Gayle J. and Charles C. Tallardy III Foundation, inspired by her lifelong interest in science and her family’s experiences with cancer. Levine Cancer Institute is the first beneficiary of its kind to receive an endowed gift of this magnitude from the foundation in support of clinical research.