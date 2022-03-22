 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$1 million gift establishes Distinguished Chair in Clinical Research at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute
0 Comments

$1 million gift establishes Distinguished Chair in Clinical Research at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute

  • Updated
  • 0

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Foundation has announced a $1 million gift from Gayle and Charles “Carl” Tallardy to further advance clinical research at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

The gift will establish the Gayle J. and Charles C. Tallardy III Foundation Distinguished Chair in Clinical Research Endowment at Levine Cancer Institute. David M. Foureau, associate professor of medicine and research group director of Levine Cancer Institute’s Immune Monitoring Core Laboratory, is the first recipient of the chair. He will be honored at a private investiture ceremony next month.

“Transformational gifts such as these help position us among the best health systems in the country,” said Dr. Derek Raghavan, president of Levine Cancer Institute. “We are grateful to the Tallardy family for their generosity and for their commitment to advancing next generation medicine.”

A native of Davidson, Gayle Tallardy established the Gayle J. and Charles C. Tallardy III Foundation, inspired by her lifelong interest in science and her family’s experiences with cancer. Levine Cancer Institute is the first beneficiary of its kind to receive an endowed gift of this magnitude from the foundation in support of clinical research.

The endowment will help advance medical research leading to earlier detection, novel therapies, improved outcomes and curative treatments for melanoma through the Levine Cancer Institute’s Immuno-Oncology program. Immunotherapy, a form of biological therapy that uses an individual’s own immune system to fight cancer, allows researchers to create personalized therapies to better target the disease.

Gayle Tallardy’s father, Dr. Claude Hardison McConnell, battled melanoma. After his passing, the Tallardys were moved to support immunotherapy, an area of research that shows great potential in treating melanoma. The Tallardys toured the translational research laboratory at Levine Cancer Institute and immediately saw an opportunity to meaningfully impact the trajectory of cancer care in the greater Charlotte region.

"We are honored to stand behind Levine Cancer Institute’s commitment to research, allowing clinicians to move beyond simply treating patients, to developing lifesaving cures,” said Gayle Talllardy.

"Immunotherapy clinical trials for melanoma will help to advance the broader knowledge of how this form of therapy can impact different forms of cancer,” said Foureau, a 14-year veteran of Atrium Health who earned a master’s degree in immunology at the Pasteur Institute, in Paris, and a doctorate in microbiology and immunology at Dartmouth.

Foureau underscored the importance of the Tallardys' gift to immunotherapy research, citing sarcoma, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, multiple-myeloma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma as examples.

“This generous donation by Gayle and Carl Tallardy will help continue to drive the immunotherapy revolution,” he added.

About Atrium Health Foundation

About Atrium Health Foundation Founded in 1959, Atrium Health Foundation is one of the largest charitable foundations in Charlotte. As the point of contact for all contributions benefiting Atrium Health in the Charlotte region, the Foundation inspires transformational giving to improve health, elevate hope, and advance healing – for ALL. Through its current Giving Hope Campaign, Atrium Health Foundation is supporting Atrium Health’s efforts to create the learning health system of the future by building healthy communities, outstanding education programs, preeminent research, and exemplary facilities.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

  • Updated

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Want to fish in NC? How to get a license and where to cast your line around Charlotte
Local News

Want to fish in NC? How to get a license and where to cast your line around Charlotte

  • Updated

Fishing is a popular activity for those looking to relax during the warmer months. In North Carolina, most anglers are required to have a license to fish. If you’re caught fishing without one, you could face a hefty fine. Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to fish in the state this year. Who is required to have a fishing license? Anyone in North Carolina over the age of 16 is ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts