100922-cit-sports-bullsp2
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for Week 8
Many of you have asked questions and today we’ll try to answer some of them.
A West Iredell High School teacher has been charged with sending a sexually explicit video to a student.
A Kannapolis man was shot and killed at a bus stop in Concord on Friday afternoon, according to the Concord Police Department.
Results from Thursday and Friday's Week 8 high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarru…
CHINA GROVE - Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Northwest Cabarrus has established itself as the class of the South Piedmont 3A, rolling China Gr…
CONCORD — A Saturday morning fire at a single-family residence on Central Drive Northwest caused an estimated $10,000 in damage and left one r…
The 1967 Class of Mount Pleasant High School held its 55-year reunion Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Archie E. Moose Fellowship Center, affiliated w…
KANNAPOLIS – Having delayed their game from last Friday in part because of the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the defensive units from Cream of Ca…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Dbo’s Song: No matter what name you use, just know Bulldogs star plays for his mama
CONCORD – Deebo was a dastardly character, just downright dirty.