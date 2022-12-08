120922-cit-sports-teaserphoto
Have you been on Roberta Road lately? Be careful. If you're headed out to a Christmas celebration or to find some treasure, slow down and as t…
CONCORD – The Cabarrus County Board of Education began a new session earlier this week by swearing–in three members, electing Board leadership…
Unexpected friendships can be the best ones. And sometimes you find them in the most unlikely places, even in public service. Carolyn Carpente…
CONCORD – The second annual CabCo Classic ended with a crescendo Saturday night.
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.
A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead two days after being reported missing. A FedEx driver who made a delivery to her home shortly before she disappeared was arrested in her death. A tip led authorities to the man.
CONCORD – The second-annual CabCo Classic high school basketball event gets underway tonight, and this year’s field of teams might be its stro…
Commissioner-elect Kenny Wortman said he has proof that he met with Commissioner Barbara Strang and Commissioner-elect Chris Measmer to discus…
CONCORD – A lot has been said and written about the Central Cabarrus High boys basketball team over the last couple years.
CONCORD — For the past 41 years, Londa Strong served Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks department in various capacities. From part-tim…