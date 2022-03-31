 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,200

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is available for a quick move in!! Located in the University area, you are close to I85, I485, UNCC and the amazing shopping opportunities in the area. Spacious and open floorplan and newer appliances, including washer and dryer! Nonsmoking. Apply at: https://apply.link/3wMtfNG or https://www.rentspree.com/listing/9401-old-concord-rd-apt-k-charlotte-cuiwbh2t $30 application fee per adult over 18 years of age $75 Nonrefundable Admin Fee (due when application is accepted) $1200/month rent Security deposit depending on credit and rental history.

