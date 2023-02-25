Start living your dream today! This just like new home is situated on a premium lot, all set for you to Move In. It’s the perfect blend of convenience & comfort. Experience modern living at its finest with this dream home – from a stunning backyard to perfectly appointed interiors and features.Boasting vinyl flooring; sleek and timeless, perfect to enhance any room. Gourmet Kitchen offering all you need. Whether you prefer a long, hot shower or just a quick rinse, this home has the perfect bedroom and shower to fit your needs.Looking for extra space and storage? Our second bedroom offers the perfect solution!Feature two bedrooms with generous sizing and convenient closets. Now you can store everything you need in one place without clutter.Just minutes from I-485 so you can get anywhere you need with ease! You'll be close to Harris Blvd & Albemarle for all your shopping, dining, and entertainment needs! Stop by today to take a look!