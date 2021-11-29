2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $179,000

Beautiful condominium with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and updated kitchen with breakfast bar. The private Master Suite has a large walk-in closet and the Master bath sports a low-step beautiful tiled shower. Enjoy the benefits of low maintenance Condo living with access to the Clubhouse, fitness center and outdoor pool. Ideally located near I-485 and I-85 on ramps - this location provides easy access to charlotte's many restaurants and stores.