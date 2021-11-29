 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $179,000

2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $179,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $179,000

Beautiful condominium with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and updated kitchen with breakfast bar. The private Master Suite has a large walk-in closet and the Master bath sports a low-step beautiful tiled shower. Enjoy the benefits of low maintenance Condo living with access to the Clubhouse, fitness center and outdoor pool. Ideally located near I-485 and I-85 on ramps - this location provides easy access to charlotte's many restaurants and stores.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $47,990

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $47,990

Welcome to Heritage Ridge community of new homes in Concord, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts