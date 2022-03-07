 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $189,000

2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $189,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $189,000

Multiple offers. Highest and Best by 3/6 at 6 pm. You must see this ground level 2 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful condo! This unit has brand new granite counter tops, new LVP flooring, ceramic tile, and freshly painted throughout! Stainless steel appliances are included along, with washer/dryer, wooden blinds, and Nest doorbell camera. This home has an open floor plan that leads out to a freshly painted patio that over looks one of the two pools in the community. Enjoy being conveniently located near restaurants, grocery stores and plenty or retail shops. Heatherstone is also near UNCC and right off Highway 485.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts