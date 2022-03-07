2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $189,000

Multiple offers. Highest and Best by 3/6 at 6 pm. You must see this ground level 2 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful condo! This unit has brand new granite counter tops, new LVP flooring, ceramic tile, and freshly painted throughout! Stainless steel appliances are included along, with washer/dryer, wooden blinds, and Nest doorbell camera. This home has an open floor plan that leads out to a freshly painted patio that over looks one of the two pools in the community. Enjoy being conveniently located near restaurants, grocery stores and plenty or retail shops. Heatherstone is also near UNCC and right off Highway 485.