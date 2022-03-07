Multiple offers. Highest and Best by 3/6 at 6 pm. You must see this ground level 2 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful condo! This unit has brand new granite counter tops, new LVP flooring, ceramic tile, and freshly painted throughout! Stainless steel appliances are included along, with washer/dryer, wooden blinds, and Nest doorbell camera. This home has an open floor plan that leads out to a freshly painted patio that over looks one of the two pools in the community. Enjoy being conveniently located near restaurants, grocery stores and plenty or retail shops. Heatherstone is also near UNCC and right off Highway 485.
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $189,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A question I get all the time is “Hey what are they doing over at (insert location)?” Today’s Friday Five will try to answer a couple of those…
- Updated
CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus Vikings are headed to the Class 3A boys basketball semifinals after Jaiden Thompson’s career-best 37 points led…
- Updated
After months that have stretched into what seems like years, the N.C. Department of Transportation has opened one lane of traffic in each dire…
- Updated
“In a matter of minutes, it was all taken away."
- Updated
Concord Police say the suspect headed toward the Parkway Station Apartments following the shooting.
- Updated
CONCORD – Results from Tuesday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
CONCORD – Results from Saturday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
It's back.
A solid value ETF is a good diversifier, particularly in this market as value has outperformed growth.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLL: Previously perfect Vikings’ defensive dominance comes too late in West finals loss to Lions
- Updated
MORGANTON – The hundreds of Central Cabarrus boys basketball fans, if not more, who drove 90-plus miles to their team’s Class 3A West Regional…