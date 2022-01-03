 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $198,000

2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $198,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $198,000

WELCOME HOME to this beautiful 3rd floor condo. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops and plenty of storage for a unit this size. The primary bedroom offers ample space with walk closet and a large bath. The open floor plan from the kitchen, dining, family room to the patio provides a great layout for entertaining. Location, location, location, this property is walking distance to lots of shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, public transportation, and much more. Make it yours in time for the holidays!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year
State and Regional News

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year

  • Updated

You’ve probably seen the famous footage of Bigfoot — that grainy film from 1967 showing an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a brief, leisurely glance at the camera before disappearing off screen. What an Illinois man saw last month was rather different. The creature he says he spotted outside the small town of Chandlerville, northwest of Springfield, was fast, ...

New Year's first baby
Local News

New Year's first baby

  • Updated

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts