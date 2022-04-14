2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,800

This brand-new home has all the upgrades! Beautiful open concept living room, kitchen, and dining area. Living room has a gas log fireplace and tons of natural light. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lots of countertop space, island, pantry, and under the cabinet lighting. The back of the home has a Screened Lanai, great for entertaining on those warm summer nights! The Owner’s Suite highlights include tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, soaking tub with separate stand-up shower, and double vanity. Spacious secondary bedroom with hall bath. Great size laundry room with stackable washer and dryer - left for tenant convenience. This home has a 2-car garage and features solar panels on the roof. **LAWN CARE INCLUDED** Amazing neighborhood amenities include clubhouse with outdoor pool, dining area, grills, fireplace, tennis courts, pickleball courts, indoor pool, gym, community garden, and much more!