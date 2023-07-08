This like-new, modern townhouse was built in 2019 in the desirable Wesley Heights neighborhood, and is located just outside of Uptown Charlotte in the Uptown West Terraces subdivision! Located under 6 miles to the airport & less than 1.5 miles to Uptown, the location simply can't be beat. Featuring an open main floor with laminate wood floors and quartz countertops throughout, this unit is sure to impress. The stunning kitchen features Whirlpool stainless steel appliances including microwave and refrigerator, soft-close cabinets, a massive island ideal for meal prep & hosting, and opens up to your spacious living room. Up on the third level, you will find two spacious bedrooms along with 2 full bathrooms. The fourth level features a rooftop terrace that's perfect for outdoor entertaining year round. This unit includes a 2 car garage on the lower level, checking off all the boxes! Apply today before it's too late!
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,895
