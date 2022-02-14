 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $200,000

Top floor condo unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms with an additional office space. With a one car garage included! Located in the University area with easy access to major interstates and countless new developments and dining options. The space has been updated recently with new quartz countertops, new LVP flooring and fresh paint. Unit is currently tenant occupied on a month to month lease; no showings until there is an accepted offer.

