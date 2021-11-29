Beautiful Completely RENOVATED Townhome! All new Flooring, Fixtures, Stainless Steel Appliances, Sinks, Hardware, Front Door, Ceiling Fans, Countertops and more! The Townes at Old Stone Crossing community is located in northeast Charlotte and is a 399 resident town home community. Amenities for the community include a Clubhouse with inground pool, tennis court, and pond. Centrally located near Concord Mill Mall, UNCC, Interstate 485 & 85, Atrium Health University Hospital, host of Eateries and MORE Shopping. Experience the NASCAR Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway! There is so MUCH to do in the area and then return to your New Home.
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $204,700
