 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $205,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $205,000

Don't miss out on this recently updated, large 2BR/2BA condo on the ground floor with an open floor plan and a porch overlooking the pool. This unit is move-in ready and INCLUDES a 1-car garage (not all units have this luxury). New Whirlpool SS appliances and countertops as of May 2020. All appliances convey including the refrigerator and washer/dryer, which makes it completely turnkey. Great location in the University area conveniently located within minutes of UNC-CLT, grocery stores, retail shops, restaurants, the Light Rail, I-85/I-485, and the hospital. Great rental opportunity.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts