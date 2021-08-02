 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $210,000

  • Updated
Former buyer could not complete purchase! Great opportunity for light commercial or home (or both) with great road frontage on WT Harris! New flooring being installed this week. Tenant in place but can move with notice. Make appointment through ShowingTime.

