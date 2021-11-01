 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $217,000

  • Updated
Light and airy end unit townhome in Old Stone Crossing. Primary bedroom on main floor with spacious en suite and closets. Vinyl plank flooring and neutral paint throughout the main level. Upstairs you will find another bedroom, full bathroom with large loft. Loft could easily be closed in to create a third bedroom as it has a large walk in closet and window. A lovely patio in the back for you to grill and entertain. Located a couple of minutes from lots of shops, restaurants, entertainment. A few minutes from UNCC, light rail and easy access to I-485/ I-85/ I-77. Hurry, this won't last on the market!

