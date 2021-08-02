This is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhouse with a one-car garage located in a great community, The Townes at Old Stone Crossing. Beautiful wood laminate floors on the main level and an open floor plan. Nice bright natural light from the big windows. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and all-black appliances including a built-in microwave. Upstairs has two primary bathrooms. A nice patio in the back for you to grill and entertain. Located a couple of minutes from lots of shops, restaurants, entertainment. A few minutes from UNCC, light rail and easy access to I-485/ I-85/ I-77. Hurry, this won't last on the market! *Seller's preferred attorney to close is Chandler & Gibson PLLC*
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $219,900
