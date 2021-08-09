Pride of Ownership in Highly Sought After Huntington Ridge in the University Area! Convenient Commuting Access to I485 & I85 as well as UNCC. Dual Owner Suites on 2nd Level with 2 x Full Baths enSuite & 2 x Walk In Closets! Vaulted Ceilings in Owners Suites & Updated Brushed Nickle Lighting Throughout. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen w SS appliances, Granite Tops & Plenty of Cabinet Space. SS Refrigerator conveys. Open Floor Plan on Lower Level allows flow from Kitchen to the Formal Dining Room & Large Living Area. New Vinyl Laminate Flooring on lower Level was installed in 2020! Tons of Natural Light and the Extra Storage Area under the Stairwell will not disappoint! This Unit backs to heavy woods for Privacy and is Ideal for Weekend BBQ's! Covered Rocking Chair Front Porch. Attached Garage with Shelving is a Wonderful feature and Over Flow Parking is a 10 second walk from this Home. Don't miss the Opportunity to Make a Life Time Investment!
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $220,000
UPDATE AND CORRECTION - No. 2. Wendy's and Chipotle are coming the Afton Commons on Kannapolis Parkway. It is not at the Smithfield's Chicken …
And at the end, they cheered.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…
Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Dr. Kopicki’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve CCS students, employees, and the community for years to come.
STOKESDALE – The parents of Teresa Tysinger Williams want answers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Rockingham County Emergency Services Department about why their daughter was overlooked at a June 14 car accident site, then discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
El Puente Hispano Board of Directors responded to CCS Board member Tim Furr's comments blaming the rise in COVID-19 cases on "illegal aliens", stating they cause misinformation and division.
3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over an acre (1.03) in Rowan County. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, spacious ki…
CONCORD — Barber-Scotia College is, at a minimum, eight years away from accreditation, despite public comments from college officials stating …
CONCORD – It seems one of Cabarrus County’s favorite sons has finally found his way home.