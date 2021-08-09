 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $220,000

  Updated
Pride of Ownership in Highly Sought After Huntington Ridge in the University Area! Convenient Commuting Access to I485 & I85 as well as UNCC. Dual Owner Suites on 2nd Level with 2 x Full Baths enSuite & 2 x Walk In Closets! Vaulted Ceilings in Owners Suites & Updated Brushed Nickle Lighting Throughout. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen w SS appliances, Granite Tops & Plenty of Cabinet Space. SS Refrigerator conveys. Open Floor Plan on Lower Level allows flow from Kitchen to the Formal Dining Room & Large Living Area. New Vinyl Laminate Flooring on lower Level was installed in 2020! Tons of Natural Light and the Extra Storage Area under the Stairwell will not disappoint! This Unit backs to heavy woods for Privacy and is Ideal for Weekend BBQ's! Covered Rocking Chair Front Porch. Attached Garage with Shelving is a Wonderful feature and Over Flow Parking is a 10 second walk from this Home. Don't miss the Opportunity to Make a Life Time Investment!

