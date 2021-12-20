2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $224,900

Don't miss this excellent opportunity to own this beautifully well-maintained 2-bedroom/ 2-bathroom END UNIT condo in the University Area! It has new interior paint, new luxury vinyl tile flooring, & new carpet. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and all-white cabinets. The primary bathroom and the hall bath both have granite countertops and white vanities. The primary bedroom has a high tray ceiling and a walk-in closet. It also has a living room and a dining area. This condo has a one-car driveway and a covered balcony. This home is conveniently located near lots of shops, restaurants, entertainment, & a few minutes to uptown Charlotte, Lynx Blue Line. Easy access to I-77 & I-485.