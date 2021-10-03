 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $230,000

Townhome with fenced backyard, front porch, new flooring throughout! Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space and countertops! Large family room and separate dining area. Large primary bedroom with oversized walk-in closet! Pull Down Attic stairs with flooring for extra storage. Excellent Prosperity Ridge/Mallard Creek/University area location close to shops, restaurants, UNCC and interstates. Townhome is towards end of row with privacy and extra parking available in front of home. 2 dedicated spaces directly behind home/backyard area. Don't miss this one! Beautiful neighborhood pool and playground too! Home has Google Fiber as well.

