Beautiful Three-story townhome move in ready in the Mallard Creek area. Main level area has kitchen (Stainless Steel Refrigerator included), Dining area, Greatroom w/fireplace-gas logs and walk out onto deck for entertaining! Third floor has primary bedroom w/ walk-in closet / bathroom, secondary bedroom, and hall bath. Downstairs, the lower level offers a perfect flex space for a home office, gym, rec room or 2nd living area which exits to a shaded patio, Laundry room (Washer & Dryer included) and nice storage closet. There is also an attached garage and security system (see MLS attachment from seller for details on security system and what all it offers.) Located in Avalon at Mallard Creek, a gated community with swimming pool and water/sewer included with HOA!
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $239,900
