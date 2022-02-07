2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $240,000

GATED COMMUNITY - END UNIT - TOWNHOUSE! 2 story End Unit Townhome with Parking in Front of Unit. A/C IS NEW AS OF 2020, ALONG WITH NEWER WATER HEATER! Home Features NEW Carpet, Open Floor Plan, Great Room-Dining Area, Nice Size Kitchen and 1/2 Bath on Main Level. The second level includes 2 huge Bedrooms and a full bath with soaking tub. Parking is in front of the home along with an additional "assigned" parking space. Centrally located to major highways, grocery stores, restaurants and shopping! This community is new gated for privacy and peace! You'll love living on this cul-de-sac!