2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $280,000

Lovely 2/2.5 bath townhome in desirable Crossley Village! Warm, brown laminate wood flooring flows throughout the main floor. Open floorplan with LARGE kitchen to include SS appliances, center island w/dishwasher-sink, and pantry. Upstairs you'll find 2 LARGE bedrooms with their own bathrooms. The primary room has vanity with dual sinks and a HUGE walk in shower built for 2! 1 Car garage. Private back yard. HOA will allow for certain types of fencing.