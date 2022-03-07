2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $290,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beautifully maintained full brick home, nestled in a private corner of The Glen at Highland Creek! A gracious sun porch overlooks the surrounding landscape maintained by HOA. Open floor plan provides plenty of sunlight, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, dining & living areas and plantation shutters throughout! Large eat-in kitchen featuring pantry, built-in desk area and access to 2 car garage with utility sink. Spacious primary BR leads to en-suite bath with walk-in and linen closets. Oversized secondary BR boasts two large closets, one connecting to second full bath. Kitchen fridge, dishwasher, oven and 2 comfort height toilets new in 2020. AC updated in 2017, W/H 2016. HOA fees include access to all Highland Creek amenities and The Glen's Clubhouse/social activities. Kitchen fridge, garage fridge, washer/dryer, tv/sound bar all convey (as-is) with home. Professionally cleaned and ready to move-in! ***MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. HIGHEST AND BEST OFFERS DUE BY 1PM SUNDAY 3/6

