2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $299,000

All on ONE LEVEL living on a quiet dead end street location in one of the rare 2 unit buildings - and one of the biggest units in the complex. Very quiet with nice privacy and extra parking for guests. FRESHLY PAINTED throughout. NEW carpet! Beautiful hardwood floors! Gorgeous, well maintained full brick exterior and large 2 car garage with NEW "smart" app enabled garage opener and key box entry. Master suite with large walk-in closet with key-safe, bathroom in suite, second bedroom and bath, plus full size office (or 3rd bedroom with no closet if needed) and a 4 season, heated & cooled sun room. Open, airy, vaulted living space with great room and dining area open to the ample kitchen. NEW microwave. Blinds included throughout. HOA includes - pools, playground, clubhouse, lawn service, water, sewer, trash, exterior maintenance insurance. Highland Creek Community is amenity rich with golf course, walking trails and more... NEW Trane HVAC in 2015. MOVE-IN READY!