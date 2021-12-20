All on ONE LEVEL living on a quiet dead end street location in one of the rare 2 unit buildings - and one of the biggest units in the complex. Very quiet with nice privacy and extra parking for guests. FRESHLY PAINTED throughout. NEW carpet! Beautiful hardwood floors! Gorgeous, well maintained full brick exterior and large 2 car garage with NEW "smart" app enabled garage opener and key box entry. Master suite with large walk-in closet with key-safe, bathroom in suite, second bedroom and bath, plus full size office (or 3rd bedroom with no closet if needed) and a 4 season, heated & cooled sun room. Open, airy, vaulted living space with great room and dining area open to the ample kitchen. NEW microwave. Blinds included throughout. HOA includes - pools, playground, clubhouse, lawn service, water, sewer, trash, exterior maintenance insurance. Highland Creek Community is amenity rich with golf course, walking trails and more... NEW Trane HVAC in 2015. MOVE-IN READY!
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $299,000
The human remains found near Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant have been identified as missing person William “Quincy” Piland of Mount Pleasant.
The family of Terri Bobbitt will likely never get justice — no trial and no one punished.
The business boom in Cabarrus County continues with a new Kroger Fulfillment Center coming to Highway 49 in Concord and other projects in the …
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
The City of Kannapolis will see more development downtown with the new Stadium Lofts. A new barbeque restaurant and tavern is also in the works.
“For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes.” (Romans 1:16)
The city of Concord has a new survey up for the new master plan for Academy Academy-Gibson Village Park which will guide forthcoming park renovations and enhancement.
KANNAPOLIS – As a sophomore and junior, C.J. Wilson played some brilliant games on his home court at A.L. Brown’s Bullock Gym, enough that he …
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tigers keep on trucking, topping Albemarle to remain perfect in the YVC
MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant boys basketball team used a balanced effort to dispatch Albemarle, 68-61, in a Yadkin Valley 1A/2A matchup…
Jeanne Dixon was sworn in at the Kannapolis City Council meeting Monday night, making her the first female African-American to join the board.