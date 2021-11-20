2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $299,000

Just like new but you don't have to wait to have it built! This home is located on a premium lot , backing to woods & has upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite, etc. Come take a look at this picture perfect home in the Woodgrove neighborhood. You enter the home to very nice vinyl plank floors in foyer & kitchen areas, dining room or flex room is to the right. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets w/ beautiful raised panel doors in updated color and natural glaze finish on them. There are granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom is spacious & has a great, large shower. The second bedroom gives you ample space and both rooms have good size closets. The greatroom is open to the kitchen and provides perfect open concept living. Exit through sliding door to back patio which is private and the backyard backs to woods. There is a large 2 car garage. In this neighborhood there is lawn maintenance and edging for each home. HOA dues are $134 per month. Convenient to I-485!