2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $300,000

This beautiful townhomes is practically new! Built in 2021, this one is ready for you to call it home. Step inside to the open floorplan with a great space to entertain or relax. Step out side to the nice private back patio that backs up to nature. Upstairs there is a wonderful primary suite with a grand closet and a flex space that is perfect for an office, exercise space, reading nook. Also a lovely lofted area at the top of the steps! So much functional space with this one! HOA dues include community pool, water/sewer, front yard lawn maintenance, street lights, trash and common area maintenance. Prime location close to shopping, groceries, and the light rail! Welcome home!