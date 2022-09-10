2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $305,000

Enjoy a like new townhouse with a community pool! Located approx. 1 mile from restaurants and retail including Target, Starbucks, Harris Teeter and more! Open floor plan with custom light fixtures throughout the home. Bonus loft & two bedrooms upstairs with separate bathrooms. The primary bedroom has an attached bath with a garden tub for relaxing and large walk-in closet. All blinds & TV mounts included to new owner. Just bring your furniture and you're ready to enjoy homeownership! Easy access to 485 and I-85! HOA dues include water/sewer, front yard lawn maintenance, pool, pest control, street lights, trash and common area maintenance for $229 per month.