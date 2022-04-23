You can have it all here! Easy access to 485, just around the corner from Prosperity Village, restaurants, grocery stores and more! HOA includes lawn care, exterior maintenance, water/sewer, clubhouse, fitness room and outdoor pool. This spacious 2 bed, 2.5 half with loft AND study has a large entry way with drop zone area, deep storage closet & half bath. Main level with an open feel and engineered hardwood. Kitchen boasts SS appliances, granite countertops with bar, white cabinets & eat in breakfast area that overlooks the great room. Upper level has open loft with closet, large primary bedroom with walk in closet & study/office attached, secondary bedroom, guest bath w/ soaking tub and laundry room. Refrigerator and washer/dryer convey.
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $320,000
