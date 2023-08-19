Welcome to this stunning 2021 craftsman style ranch located on a beautiful wooded cul de sac. Open floor plan. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. LVP flooring and ceramic tile in baths. Stainless steel refrigerator, Gas range/oven, dishwasher and microwave included. Upgraded quartz countertops. Primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a large tile shower with a built in bench.Enjoy time outside on the 10x12 patio. Wi-Fi enabled thermostat. Smart home! Lawn maintained by HOA. Seller is offering $3k in seller concessions if the buyer uses preferred lender.