Welcome to this stunning 2021 craftsman style ranch located on a beautiful wooded cul de sac. Open floor plan. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. LVP flooring and ceramic tile in baths. Stainless steel refrigerator, Gas range/oven, dishwasher and microwave included. Upgraded quartz countertops. Primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a large tile shower with a built in bench.Enjoy time outside on the 10x12 patio. Wi-Fi enabled thermostat. Smart home! Lawn maintained by HOA. Seller is offering $3k in seller concessions if the buyer uses preferred lender.
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $334,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
For all that Mike Johns has meant to Mount Pleasant High during his 23 years as football coach, the Cabarrus County Board of Education voted M…
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF '23: Tigers poised to take next step, move beyond heartbreaking YVC title-game loss
MOUNT PLEASANT – It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Mount Pleasant football team is focusing on taking a monumental step forward this season …
KANNAPOLIS — Legendary musician George Clinton stopped by G.W. Carver Elementary School on Friday for a visit.
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF '23: Decorated Hinson takes over struggling Wolverines, and he’s happy to be here
Editor’s note: Today is the sixth installment of “Countdown to Kickoff '23,” a daily look at each Cabarrus County football team entering the u…
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF '23: Under Justin Hardin, Wonders will use parts of past while entering a new era
KANNAPOLIS – The new era of A.L. Brown football has begun.