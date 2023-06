THIS IS A PROPOSED LISTING for a TO BE BUILT townhome in an established community within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and retail! The Alston townhome features an attached, rear-load garage and an open main floor with a breakfast area that leads out to the rear patio. This home has three spacious bedrooms on the upper floor, including a primary with ensuite and an additional hall bath. The kitchen has stainless appliances, including a gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change. Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte!