2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $336,990

New construction, craftsman style, one level ranch, 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Open floor plan with LVP flooring, ceramic tile in baths and granite countertops in kitchen. Upgraded quartz countertops and 7” hardwoods available. Stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave included. Wi-Fi enabled thermostat, gas heat, vinyl siding with Stone. To-be-built. Seller to pay $7,000 towards closing cost with use of preferred lender. Primary residence only.