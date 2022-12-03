2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $339,500

New townhomes in an established community within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and retail! The Alston townhome features an attached, rear-load garage and an open main floor with a breakfast area that leads out to the rear patio. This home has two spacious bedrooms on the upper floor each with large walk-in closets and ensuite bath. White cabinetry with granite counters is featured in the kitchen and quartz counters are featured in the bathrooms. The kitchen has stainless appliances, including a gas range, microwave, dishwasher and beautiful tile backsplash. Other extras include Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring on the main, composite stair treads, and an upgraded trim package. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.