2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $341,500

New townhomes in an established community within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and retail! The Alston townhome features an attached, rear-load garage and an open main floor with a breakfast area that leads out to the rear patio. The kitchen has stainless appliances, including a gas range. This home has two spacious bedrooms on the upper floor each with large walk-in closets and ensuite baths. The upper floor also features a built-in desk/work-station with white cabinets and quartz counters. White cabinetry with soft-close drawers and quartz counters are featured throughout the home. Other extras include Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring on the main, composite stair treads, and an upgraded trim package. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.