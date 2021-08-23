2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $348,990

A kitchen-front layout with breakfast nook is among the favorite features of this open-concept floorplan. Natural light fills the home with windows flowing from the Kitchen to the Great Room. Owner's Suite highlights include a location tucked off the Great Room, dual walk-in closets and separate dual vanities. Nine distinct exterior choices provide plenty of options to create curb appeal. You can personalize this home with structural options that include a Sunroom, Bonus Room loft space (finished or unfinished), several options to screen the Lanai, different bathroom configurations, and if you're looking for more stow space, add light Attic storage and/or extend the Garage. To learn about all the ways you can have this home built around you, contact a Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.