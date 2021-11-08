 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

  Updated
Come see this charming property just minutes from UNCC. This home is an amazing opportunity to renovate and bring your own style! There is also an opportunity to put townhomes here. It is zoned for R3 so bring your investors also! With no HOA the options are endless.

Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts
Local News

Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts

  Updated

"We have dreamed of the day we would have a facility to manage all of our operations, our logistics, our training, our crew growth, our wellness all under one roof. We have waited patiently for the perfect site and we have it," Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brine.

