2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $354,990

The spacious island kitchen overlooking the open Great Room is a popular feature of this one-story floorplan. The secondary Bedroom and Bath located at the front of the home offers privacy from the Owners Suite which is comfortably tucked off the Great Room in the rear. Owner's Suite highlights include a coffered ceiling and separate dual vanities in the Owners Bath. Home Owners also appreciate the space and location of the Laundry located off the Garage entry. You can personalize this home with structural options that include nine different exterior choices, a Sunroom, Bonus Room loft space (finished or unfinished), several options to screen the Lanai, different bathroom configurations, and if you're looking for more stow space, add light Attic storage and/or extend the Garage. To learn about all the ways you can have this home built around you, contact a Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.